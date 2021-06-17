Olympic Runner Participating in Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn.- Olympic long-distance runner Ruben Sanca came to Duluth today for the first time as he gets ready for Grandma’s Marathon.

He specializes in marathons and was one of three members of the 2012 Cape Verdean Olympic team.

Sanca made a visit to the Heritage Center’s Boys & Girls club to talk to the kids about his running journey. He hopes to inspire them to pick up running.

“I remember I was in their shoes maybe twenty years ago or so and I volunteered at the Boston Marathon, handing out water and for me, it was something pretty special–seeing those runners come through,” said Sanca.

This will be his first race in about two years and he is excited to be a part of Grandma’s Marathon and run with the other racers.