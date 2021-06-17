Pro Tire & Accessories Hosts ‘Custom Truck Mayhem’

The Event Serves as a Way for Staff, Reps to Connect with Customers Directly

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Big rigs were the name of the game at Pro Tire & Truck Accessories in Hermantown Thursday.

The business was hosting its annual ‘Custom Truck Mayhem’ event.

It serves as a way for staff to show off what they can do and allows for customers to connect with factory reps to discuss creative ways to trick out their Jeeps, trucks, UTVs, and more.

“I think we get the wow factor around here. Everybody’s pretty excited about stuff. They love transforming their vehicle and making it their own. When you buy a new vehicle sometimes they’re so plain, so for them to dress it the way they want it, it gives them all kinds of happiness,” said Mike Lawrey, manager at Pro Tire & Truck Accessories.

Staff at Pro Tire say now is the time to purchase your wheel and tire packages.

They also have major discounts on new snow plows if you’re looking to beat the winter rush.

The event happened throughout the day, with free food and prizes for customers stopping by.