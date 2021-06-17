Seafood Satisfaction with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages
Cooking Connection: Brussels & Fontina
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The summer season is kicking off along scenic Highway 61 near Two Harbors.
In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Richard Selz with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages showcases a dish from their new summer menu.
Bon appétit!
Ingredients:
Flatbread – 1
Brown butter – 1/4 tsp
Fontina cheese – 2.5 oz
Shallot
Brussels sprout
Salt
Black pepper honey
Shrimp – 5
Instructions:
Brush flatbread with brown butter. Lightly salt.
Top with cheese.
Add brussels, shallots, and salt.
Cut shrimp in half and spread evenly on flatbread.
Bake in a 450° oven for 7-10 minutes until the crust is golden and shrimp are cooked.
Serve on a breadboard.