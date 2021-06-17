Seafood Satisfaction with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The summer season is kicking off along scenic Highway 61 near Two Harbors.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Chef Richard Selz with Ledge Rock Grille at Larsmont Cottages showcases a dish from their new summer menu.

Bon appétit!

Ingredients:

Flatbread – 1

Brown butter – 1/4 tsp

Fontina cheese – 2.5 oz

Shallot

Brussels sprout

Salt

Black pepper honey

Shrimp – 5

Instructions:

Brush flatbread with brown butter. Lightly salt.

Top with cheese.

Add brussels, shallots, and salt.

Cut shrimp in half and spread evenly on flatbread.

Bake in a 450° oven for 7-10 minutes until the crust is golden and shrimp are cooked.

Serve on a breadboard.