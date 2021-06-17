Spirit Room Unveils New Outdoor Venue

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A popular Superior cocktail bar has taken its pandemic growing pains and turned them into a one-of-a-kind summer outdoor venue.

The Spirit Room in Superior’s old city hall building on Broadway Street has laid down fake green turf in a section of the parking lot. It features tables and chairs, along with a border of individual coves for a fun space out of the elements but still outdoors. There’s even a new stage for local performers.

Spirit Room’s owner tells us the temporary seating outside during the pandemic sparked the idea.

“When you’re a business that people really enjoy, they make the effort to enjoy it anyway possible and I think we recognized that last year. Now instead of bringing a chair, we have one for you,” said owner Lindsey Graskey.

The Spirit Room’s new outdoor seating and entertainment area will be open until around October. The inside historic bar area will also remain open.