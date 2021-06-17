Superior’s Summer ‘Porchfest Popups’ Begin

SUPERIOR, Wis.– A new summer pop-up event in Superior is letting locals enjoy live music right from porches of homes around town.

That’s the sounds of local group similar dogs at Superior’s first ever “Porchfest Popup” Thursday night.

Throughout the summer, three different porches will feature music in different neighborhoods around Superior.

The pop-up events are organized by Siggy’s Musical Garden, a non-profit with a goal to showcase local musical talent in the Twin Ports.

“It’s a beautiful night. We get to see live music, especially after a year where we haven’t been able to. And it’s going to help a good charity that charity is going to bring more music to other people,” said volunteer Scott Lillo.

Pop-up porch performances will return on July 1 around the North End of Superior. Check out Superior Porchfest on Facebook for more information.