Virginia’s Mason Carlson Commits to Mayville State Men’s Basketball

Carlson led the Blue Devils in nearly every statistical category, including points, rebounds and three pointers made.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – This week, Virginia’s Mason Carlson has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Mayville State men’s basketball team.

Carlson led the team in nearly every statistical category, including points, rebounds and three pointers made. He also scored his 1000th career point during a game against Duluth Denfeld.