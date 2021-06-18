Duluth Police K9 Hondo Retires After 6 Years on the Job

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland K9 Foundation announced in a Friday Facebook post that Duluth Police K9 Hondo is retiring after six years on the job.

K9 Hondo finished his last patrol shift Friday with his partner Officer Hurst who he has been working alongside since 2015.

With a specialty in explosive detection, K9 Hondo and Officer Hurst would often assist with security at large events such as Grandma’s Marathon.

The Northland K9 Foundation also said in their Facebook post that Hondo has been a great ambassador for the Foundation over the years greeting young fans and running in the 5K-9 event.

“Thank you, K-9 Hondo, for all you have done to serve our community. We wish you all the best in retirement, and trust you will keep Officer Hurst busy throwing Kongs for you to retrieve for years to come,” the post concluded.