Firefighters Battle 60 Acre Fire on Iron Range

EMBARRASS, Minn.– As dry conditions continue around the Northland, responders are working to contain a wildfire on the Iron Range.

Firefighters are responding to a 60-acre wildfire in the Embarrass area near . The fire is now 10 percent contained as multiple aircrafts are assisting Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Forest Service Crews on the ground.

Around 7 p.m., crews said the fire is at 60 acres with a dozer line around 70 percent of the perimeter.

Wildfire suppression efforts are being coordinated by the Minnesota Incident Command System, an interagency group that includes the DNR and coordinates active fire situations in Minnesota.