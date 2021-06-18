Golf Courses Experiencing Father’s Day Crowds

DULUTH, Minn.- Father’s Day is around the corner and golf courses are expecting busy fairways.

Enger Park Golf Course is seeing business pick up because of the weather and Father’s Day celebrations. Even a few people in town for Grandma’s Marathon came to the course to play a round.

“Business is doing very good this year,” said manager Mike Bender. “We had an early start in April and it has continued on every single day.”

Golf balls and gift cards seem to be flying off of the shelves. The clubhouse is seeing business pick up with people grabbing their father’s day gifts.