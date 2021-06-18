Grand Rapids Baseball Falls to Mahtomedi in Class AAA State Championship Game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An early deficit was too big to dig out of as the Grand Rapids baseball team fell to Mahtomedia 20-3 Friday afternoon in the Class AAA state championship game.

Ren Morque, Myles Gunderson and Kyle Henke each finished with two hits as the Thunderhawks finish their season with an overall record of 19-8.