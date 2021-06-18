Scenic Railroad Prepares for Grandma’s Marathon Transportation

DULUTH, Minn.– While some are taking the night to prepare for Grandma’s, the North Shore scenic railroad in Duluth is getting ready for a morning that will start at 3 am.

The train will pick up and transport 850-1000 racers to the starting line in Two Harbors starting at 4:30 in the morning, it’s early, but the depot is happy to be a part of the festivities again.

“I just like the fact that these are citizen athletes for the most part, and they’re here to do something for themselves, and we get to play a part in that,” Ken Buehler, the General Manager of the North Shore Scenic Railroad said.

Buehler also commented on how the partnership means that much more after not having it last year and they are looking forward to meeting this years group.