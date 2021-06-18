Shea, King Win Modified Version of William A. Irvin 5K

Just over 1,000 runners took part in this year's modified version of the race, which began and ended at Bayfront Festival Park.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grandma’s Marathon weekend is officially underway and Friday’s William A. Irvin 5K kicked off the races.

Just over 1,000 runners took part in this year’s modified version of the race, which began and ended at Bayfront Festival Park. The top male finisher was 19-year-old Mason Shea. The River Falls, WI native finished with a time of 16 minutes and 26 seconds. The top female finisher was Kristina King of Chicago, who came in at 17 minutes and 26 seconds. For both runners, it was their first major races in over a year.

“Running with a crowd again is so nice. All our races this spring were no spectators allowed and we had masks on. So running with a crowd and other people to race is no nice again. It felt normal,” said Shea.

“I didn’t know what to expect with the first race out of the pandemic. I thought logistics were going to be really stressful and uncoordinated. But it was amazing. It was flawless. I’ve done the marathon twice and I didn’t notice anything different. It just seemed like a normal year. That sense of normalcy is also really just comforting,” King said.

The average finishing time for all the participants was 36 minutes and 34 seconds.