St. Louis County Attorney: Use of Deadly Force Justified in Saginaw Officer-Involved Shooting

SAGINAW, Minn. – The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has ruled that the use of deadly force was justified in a January officer-involved shooting in Saginaw.

The ruling is in connection to a January 29, 2021 incident, when Deputy Jason Kuhnly of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office fired his gun in the direction of 34-year-old Scott Michael Jordan while tracking him into a wooded area after a reported carjacking.

According to the report, Jordan died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

During the encounter between Jordan and Deputy Kuhnly, two shots were fired by Deputy Kuhnly neither of which struck Jordan.

An autopsy conducted by the Midwest Examiner’s Office concluded that Jordan took his own life with the use of a firearm.

“The use of deadly force immediately after Mr. Jordan’s actions were deemed justified and authorized under the law”, said County Attorney Rubin.

“This was an act of suicide that followed a pursuit of Mr. Jordan after he had carjacked a vehicle from a woman and her 16-year-old son, at gunpoint, and then fled into the woods,” the report stated.

According to reports of the incident, authorities responded to a report of a carjacking the night of January 29, at the Pike Lake Super One grocery store. Authorities say the suspect was armed.

The carjacking ended in the parking lot of the Saginaw Union Station where the suspect, identified as Scott Michael Jordan, 34, fled on foot into a wooded area.

Deputy Jason Kuhnly used a canine while tracking Jordan into the woods where the deputy fired two shots in Jordan’s direction neither of which hit Jordan.