Grandma’s Race Brings Local Business Boost

DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday’s race wasn’t just circled on the calendars of runners and spectators. The marathon is also an important event for Duluth businesses.

Over at Little Angie’s in Canal Park, staff say despite the limited number of runners bringing in smaller crowds early on, by the afternoon they say it looked as full as any Grandma’s Marathon day.

“We started planning as soon as we knew we could do this and we were just ready. Very excited, juts something the entire staff looks forward to every year. And we just make the most of it,” said little Angie’s Bartender Skyler Kettlehutt, who’s working his eighth grandma’s marathon weekend.

While enjoying the big day with everyone, they say the high turnout means even more after no race last year and with the financial impacts from the pandemic.