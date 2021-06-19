Johnboy Smith, Ivonne Reyes Win Their First Grandma’s Marathon Wheelchair Titles

Johnboy Smith won the men's title in his first appearance at Grandma's Marathon, while Ivonne Reyes was the only woman to compete on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grandma’s Marathon wheelchair races also saw first-time winners on Saturday, as Johnboy Smith and Ivonne Reyes captured their first-ever Grandma’s Marathon titles in a smaller than normal field.

Smith set a new personal record of 1:25:45 in his Grandma’s Marathon debut, beating the runner-up by nearly five minutes.

Reyes was the only woman competing in Saturday’s wheelchair race after two others were forced to cancel their appearances. Reyes finished in 2:06:47.

