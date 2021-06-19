Milton Rotich, Dakotah Lindwurm Win 45th Annual Grandma’s Marathon

Milton Rotich took home his first Grandma's Marathon title, while Dakotah Lindwurm became the first Minnesota woman to win Grandma's Marathon since 1987.

DULUTH, Minn. – The return of Grandma’s Marathon saw two first-time winners on Saturday, as Kenya’s Milton Rotich won the men’s 45th annual Grandma’s Marathon champion, while Eagan, Minnesota native Dakotah Lindwurm took home the women’s title.

Rotich, who finished sixth in the race in 2017, separated himself from the rest of the pack, including edging runner-up CJ Albertson by more than a minute. Rotich finished with a time of 2:13:04.

Lindwurm led the women the entire way on her way to becoming the first Minnesota woman to win Grandma’s Marathon since Janis Klecker did in 1987. Lindwurm finished with a personal best of 2:29:04, which is now the fastest-ever for a Minnesota woman at Grandma’s Marathon.

To view the full results, head to the Grandma’s Marathon website.