Mohamed Hrezi, Ann Centner Win Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon in Duluth Debuts

DULUTH, Minn. – The 31st annual Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon saw first-time winners as well as Philadelphia resident Mohammed Hrezi won the men’s half marathon while Tallahassee resident Ann Centner was crowned the women’s champion. This was both of their first times racing in Duluth.

The half marathon used a rolling start and winners were based on a chip time, meaning the first runners to cross might not have been the winner. That wasn’t the case, as Hrezi and Centner were the first to cross in their respective divisions.

Hrezi finished in 1:04:14, more than a minute better than the runner-up, while Centner finished in 1:14:23, more than two minutes ahead of the female runner-up.

GARRY BJORKLUND HALF MARATHON – TOP 10 MEN’S FINISHERS

Mohammed Hrezi (Libya) – 1:04:14 David Fitzmaurice (United States) – 1:05:54 Colden Longley (United States) – 1:07:32 Devin Allbaugh (United States) – 1:07:41 Patrick Larson (United States) – 1:07:55 Nolan Zimmer (United States) – 1:08:43 Tyler Morey (United States) – 1:08:57 Ian Eklin (United States) – 1:09:52 Dan Greeno (United States) – 1:10:07 Adam Cobert (United States) 1:10:31

GARRY BJOKRLUND HALF MARATHON – TOP 10 WOMEN’S FINISHERS