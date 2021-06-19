Race Watch Party Returns to Duluth Running Co.

DULUTH, Minn.– Watch parties to give runners some encouragement along the marathon’s course have been a big tradition here in Duluth.

Duluth Running Company has been hosting watch parties since 2010 along East Superior Street. Now with Hoka running apparel sponsoring the store. While the party was smaller this year to social distance, the owner says any chance to cheer on some runners is a good day, especially after no party last year.

“To have a year off and now be back having this in-person experience is just so nice to have and the athletes just love it and that’s one of the great things about grandmas is that you’ve got these little parties going all along the course,” said Clint Agar, Co-Owner of Duluth Running Company.

If you didn’t get enough running Saturday, there will be a Demo Run at Duluth Running Company at 8:30 a.m. Sunday along with other specials at the store.