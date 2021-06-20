Duluth Denfeld’s Blake Eaton Wins Two More State Titles

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld’s Blake Eaton took home two more state titles on Saturday in the 100-meter and 200-meter wheelchair dash to bring his total to four Class AA state titles.

Eaton competes in a small field than most other runners do but said he still tries to push himself to get better which he did in the section 7AA meet last weekend, competing against himself but setting three new section records.

“A lot of hard work throughout the season with me and my coaches, putting the effort through the whole season, focusing on different, minor details. I’m very competitive so I like to win. It’s a good gauge to see where you are and where you’re going to come in. I don’t want to ever want to not give up on it so it’s just a thing to say hey, I’m going to keep on getting better and better, and if you keep on getting better and better you never know how fast you’ll be able to go,” Eaton said.

Eaton added that going into his senior season, his goal is to beat the 100-meter state record.