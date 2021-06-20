Duluth Police, Fire Call 2021 Grandma’s Marathon a Breeze

Due in large part to 2021 changes to Grandma's Marathon, Duluth Police and firefighters say that this year's race was one of the safest in years.

Officers tell us there was little to no crime or civil disorder as the smaller crowds of people spread out in Canal and Bayfront were well behaved and excited to get back to big events again.

But police were still out working crowd control and managing traffic around closed streets and construction this year.

“It was one of the most, more uneventful events that we had from a public safety perspective and I think that’s good,” said Lt. Robin Roeser. “I think it bodes well for a very eventful, fun and safe summer.”

The Duluth Fire Department responded to half a dozen medical calls that we responded to during the race.

Rescue one was stationed at the finish line to help anyone who needed, but city officials say there were not as many race-time emergencies as years past.

“We always plan for the worst and hope for the best. And in this case we really had a great situation were people were staggered juet like in times past, the weather was really on our side,” Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele said.

Meanwhile 87 people were in the Grandma’s medical tent and three were sent to the hospital but no serious injuries.