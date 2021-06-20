Hibbing’s Julia Gherardi Claims Class AA Pole Vault Title

Gherardi becomes the Bluejackets' first state champion since 1996.

HIBBING, Minn. – After dominating the section all season long, Hibbing’s Julia Gherardi took home the Class AA pole vault state championship this weekend.

Gherardi has also competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump but this year decided to really focus on the pole vault. Well it paid off, as Gherardi went in as the No. 1 seed, cleared 12’6″, which was a foot more than the runner-up, and brought home Hibbing’s first state championship since 1996.

“There was a little bit of pressure to represent up North Minnesota but just to bring it home, bring it back to the hometown is pretty cool. Right when I make it over the bar, it’s just a huge relief knowing that I did it and it just feels awesome accomplishing it,” Gherardi said.

Now, Gherardi is aiming for the state record of 13’9″.