Local Meat Shops Busy on Father’s Day

DULUTH, Minn.– Despite the rain, it’s always a good day to grill on father’s day one of the busiest days for meat markets in the Northland.

Stokke’s Meat Market in Hermantown was busy Sunday as families came in to get some cuts of meat to share with their dad’s ad families. Popular choices at the store were ribeye steaks, brats, and even beef or chicken kebabs. Staff there tell us that all kinds of meat were in high demand for the holiday.

“Red meat ya know. It’s a lot of steaks, some chicken wings here and there but basically steaks and brats,” said Stokke’s Manager Grant Nelson. “Nothing crazy but it’s definitely consistent. People are definitely out and about and getting some nice steaks for their dads.”

Stokke’s says they still have plenty of specials, including on their T-bone steaks.