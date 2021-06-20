More Volunteers Needed For Rhubarb Festival

DULUTH, Minn.– As the CHUM Rhubarb Festival gets ready to come back next Saturday, they are looking for more volunteers.

Organizers are looking for 10 volunteers to help set up and 10 more to take down as the big event returns at the Coppertop Church in Duluth. Those interested can sign up on their website as organizers encourage more Northlanders to come see the games and festivities after being virtual in 2020.

“It’s a really fun day. We’re coming back after a layoff, what could be better than rhubarb to make that happen? It’ll be a fine, friendly, fun day,” said CHUM Executive Director Lee Stuart. “It’s a healing plant and it’s time for some healing now in Duluth and so at rhubarb fest, we’re going to do our part.”

The greatest stalk and leaf competitions will be in-person, while music and prize drawing will be held virtually this year.