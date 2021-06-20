Proctor’s Courtney Werner Sets New 400-Meter Dash School Record in Final Meet

Werner ran the 400-meter dash in 58.24 seconds this weekend, which gave her a third place finish at state and the new Proctor school record.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor’s Courtney Werner took third place in the 400-meter dash at the state meet this weekend.

Werner has competed at state before and had previously placed 12th both times in the 400. Werner set a new PR in that event a few weeks ago, then ran it in 58.24 at state which broke Proctor’s school record set by Jody (Lorenz) Kelly 32 years ago.

“I ran it, yes, but so many other people put in so much time and effort working with me and cheering me on. When I finally broke the 59 second barrier, I was kind of thinking oh I could do this and I actually met Jody Kelley at a hockey tournament a few years ago. I was like yeah I run track, I’m a 400 meter runner and she’s like oh I have that record, you need to go get that so ever since that, I’ve been working hard and trying to get it,” Werner said.

Werner will continue her running career next season at the University of North Dakota.