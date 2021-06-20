Rock Ridge’s Cameron Stocke Wins State Title in 1600 Meter Run

Stocke missed beating the state record by less than a second, and also finished in second place in the 800-meter run.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Rock Ridge sophomore Cameron Stocke can now call himself a state champion, as he won the 1600 meter run in 4:12.94, missing the state record by less than a second.

He also took second place in the 800-meter run. He also brings Rock Ridge their first state championship since consolidating.

Stocke beat out GNK standout and previous 1600 state champion Geno Uhrbom, and after beating him in the conference and section meets this spring, Stocke had more confidence going into state.

“It is pretty special, I’ve looked up to [Uhrbom] since I was in 7th grade. He’s been the gold standard for a number of years and without him, I don’t think I would have pushed myself to get to this level quite this fast. I saw the time and I was really happy and then I realized oh just a little bit faster I could have had the record but we’ve still got a few years left,” Stocke said.

Stocke’s teammate Josh Creer-Oberstar took home second place in the high jump.