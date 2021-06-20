Some Marathon Pandemic Changes Well-Received, May Continue

DECC officials say 6,000 to 8,000 people came through Bayfront Park over the course of the day Saturday for the music and entertainment

DULUTH, Minn.- The start and finish locations, entertainment and more were all modified for this year’s marathon for the pandemic. But now race officials say Grandma’s will be evolving in the years to come as some of those changes worked well overall.

DECC officials say 6,000 to 8,000 people came through Bayfront Park over the course of the day Saturday for the music and entertainment which usually takes place at the big top tent in a Canal Park parking lot.

That, along with the rolling start times for runners, are just some of the changes organizers are discussing bringing back next year.

“Certainly we wanna go back to full capacity next year we want to have those 20,000 runners here in Duluth and the North Shore,” Marketing and Public Relations Director Zach Schneider said, “but it’s just a matter of how can we continue the traditions of Grandma’s Marathon but also to continue to grow our event and make it as good as possible an experience for everyone that’s here.”

The William A. Irvin 5K and the Whipper Snapper races were also held at Bayfront this year.