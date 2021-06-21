A New Art Gallery is Open on East Superior Street

DULUTH, Minn.- Yellow Bird Arts held a soft opening during Memorial Day weekend and is getting ready for their grand opening.

Yellow Bird Fine Art in Grand Marais is the original location and the gallery in Downtown Duluth is their second location.

Handcrafted jewelry, finger paintings, and photography can all be found in their gallery.

“It’s really nice to know that, you know, our region here is very robust in art,” said co-owner Quay Flom. “You know, from grass, pottery, painting, jewelry–we have a very thriving community and we actually hope to build that community.”

Yellow Bird Arts offers pieces from nearly eighty local artists and known for selling one of a kind artwork. They are planning for a grand opening next month.