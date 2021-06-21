Duluth Police Identify Victim in Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police have identified the victim injured in a shooting that took place Sunday night in downtown Duluth.

Police say 41-year-old William David Urrutia was struck by gunfire on the 100 block of East 3rd Street around 9:15 p.m.

Urrutia was transported to a local hospital for his injuries but has since been released.

Authorities say Urrutia and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting and are known to each other.

The suspect is still at large.

Police are asking for the public’s help in providing information about the shooting.

“To solve this crime, we need help from the public,” Deputy Chief Steve Stracek said. “No amount of information is too small to not call. There is no need for senseless violence like this in our community. Please help us to bring justice in this case.”

If you have any information regarding this incident you can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.