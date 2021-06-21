Final Suspect In Duluth Homicide Turns Himself Into Police

DULUTH, Minn. – The fifth and final suspect wanted in connection to Duluth’s first homicide of the year turned himself into police Monday evening.

A city spokesperson said Markus Seville Morris, 31, a well-known boxer from Duluth, made contact with the Duluth Police Department around 5:20 p.m.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morris on May 25 for the charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm within a Municipality.

Morris was booked at the St. Louis County Jail Monday.

The charges against Morris are in connection to the killing of Juamada Anderson Jr., 22, of Duluth who was shot to death after a fight May 22 on the 100 block of East 3rd Street.

Patrick Battees Jr., 17, of Proctor is accused of firing the fatal shot at Anderson. Battees is charged with second-degree murder.

Morris is one of multiple people accused of returning fire at Battees.