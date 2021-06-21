Former Bulldog JT Brown Retires from Pro Hockey to Join Seattle Kraken TV Broadcast Team

Brown played seven years in the NHL with stops in Tampa Bay, Anaheim and right here in Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Former UMD hockey standout JT Brown announced on Twitter Monday that he is retiring from professional hockey.

He will be joining the NHL’s newest expansion team, the Seattle Kraken, as a TV analyst. Brown played seven years in the NHL with stops in Tampa Bay, Anaheim and right here in Minnesota. He played last season in the Swedish Hockey League. The Kraken will begin play next season.