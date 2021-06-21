Lake Superior Art Glass Offering Monthly Themed Classes

DULUTH, Minn.– Lake Superior Art Glass is continuing their monthly classes, as June offered a make-your-own drinkware segment that also honored Fathers Day.

In a 30 minute window, people are able to come in to design their piece while watching the glass blowers create it.

Although the class also offered a Fathers Day element, anyone is allowed to take the class to design their perfect cup.

“If you have anyone special in your life, or even just for yourself, treat yourself, make that perfect glass, and they do book out pretty quick so make sure you sign up, the earlier the better,” Amanda Kolb, a member of their marketing department said.

These drinkware classes are offered till June 27th, and prices start at $48 dollars but they will be switching their theme to something different come July.