Northern Waters Smokehaus Opening Order Windows

DULUTH, Minn.– Northern Waters Smokehaus in Canal Park has decided not to re-open their store front in the DeWitt-Seitz building due to efficiency concerns and overcrowding and instead have installed new outdoor-ordering windows.

They hope to cut wait times down whether it is a large or smaller order as they also look to continue great customer service and are eager to serve face-to-face again.

“We’ve been open for 20 plus years, we have some really loyal people that we haven’t gotten to see for the past year, and that’ll be sweet to see them and just see new people, there’s just lots of excitement,” Lief Hinkel, the Deli Manager said.

They are aiming to open the outdoor-order windows by July.