Northwood/Solon Springs Softball Fall to Phillips in Section Semi-Finals, Northwestern Advances to Section Title Game

The Fusion wrap up their season with an overall record of 18-3.

MINONG, Wis. – After going into the sixth inning tied at four, the Northwood/Solon Springs softball team would give up two runs and fall to Phillips 6-4 in the Division 4 section semi-finals Monday night at Bradley K. Schrock Field.

In Division 3, it was Northwestern over Bloomer 5-1. The Tigers move on to Wednesday’s section final game where they will face Prescott. The winner of that one will head to the state tournament.