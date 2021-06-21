Police From Minneapolis, UM to Step up Patrols in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS – Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department and the University of Minnesota will begin patrolling the Dinkytown area near the university in an effort to curb violent crime.

Dinkytown has been a popular spot for students over the years and is home to numerous restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and apartments.

Crime near campus has surged recently, much of it in the neighborhood that borders the university.

Five people were shot and wounded Friday after an altercation between a man and a woman outside Blarney Pub and Grill.

The Star Tribune reports that last month there were 15 robberies, 15 car thefts, and 11 aggravated assaults reported in the Dinkytown area.