Port Wing Native Megan Gustafson Signs with Washington Mystics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Port Wing native Megan Gustafson signed with the Washington Mystics.

The South Shore alum was waived by the Dallas Wings back on May 12th. Gustafson played 34 career games with the Wings, appearing in just one preseason game this season, recording nine points and four rebounds. The Iowa standout was drafted by Dallas 17th overall in the 2019 WNBA draft.

She will wear #10 and will be available to play Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm.