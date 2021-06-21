St. Cloud State Professor Identified as Victim of ‘Random’ Deadly Shooting

The man shot and killed in what police say was a “random” incident Sunday morning in St. Cloud has been identified as a 68-year-old St. Cloud State University professor.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim was Dr. Edward Anthony Ward. The University confirmed the news Monday, saying Ward was a business school professor there since 1990.

University President Robbyn Wacker called the news “heart wrenching and unexpected,” in a statement Monday.

“He has impacted countless students, faculty, and staff throughout this tenure,” said Wacker. “He will truly be missed.”

Ward was killed inside his home by another man who was outside. Police called the incident “random” and said Ward and the suspect had “no connections.”

It happened early Sunday morning, just after 6:15 a.m. on the 2600 block of Island View Drive in St. Cloud. Ward died at the hospital soon after.

A suspect was arrested less than an hour later on the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue South with a handgun. He admitted to the shooting, police say.

Ward’s family released a statement Monday afternoon writing: