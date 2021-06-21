UMD Women’s Basketball Host First Youth Camp of the Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – After not being able to hold camps at all last summer, the UMD women’s basketball team returned to the fieldhouse for their annual summer camps where local kids can learn from their favorite Bulldog players.

This week’s Day Camp is for third through eighth graders, helping kids work on basic skills and fundamentals while also playing games to help develop an increased interest in basketball. And having the camps back in person allows kids to continue to work on their game.

“For a little bit, camps were, people weren’t as interested and when you take something away from somebody, we’re getting more numbers and it’s maybe a little more enjoyable to be back here. We want them to learn something new. So we’re trying to go through a lot of different skills and get them as many reps as we possibly can. When we have bigger numbers and limited baskets, we’re being creative with our fundamental work,” said head coach Mandy Pearson.

And it’s also a special time for the players. After not being able to have many fans at games this past season, these camps allow them to reconnect with the community and form relationships with the young players.

“Just making a difference with the kids. They really look up to us and I just love that and I love making a difference in their lives and I know all of the other girls do too. Kids even today have come up to all of us saying oh we were so sad we couldn’t come to your games or I remember coming to your games the year before so it definitely makes up for it because we know these kids are such big fans and love to watch and support us,” senior Payton Kahl said.

The Bulldogs will be holding a second session during the week of July 26th. To register, click here.