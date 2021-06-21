Wisconsin Hospitality Group Raises Minimum Wage, Eliminates Tipping

The Associated Press,

Restaurant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) – Owners of a group of restaurants, hotels, and bars in Eau Claire have eliminated tipping and have raised their minimum wage to $16 an hour.

The Pablo Group says it’s following a trend that aims to improve pay equity for all employees.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Wisconsin’s hourly wage for tipped workers is $2.33. Pablo Group owns six bars, hotels, and coffee shops in downtown Eau Claire.

The owners say its pricing will be adjusted to accommodate the higher wages.

Pablo Group hospitality director Rita Dorsey the change follows a trend already happening in Madison and in Minneapolis.

Categories: News, News – Latest News, Wisconsin

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90