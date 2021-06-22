Big Bottle Liquor Store Closing After 50 Years

DULUTH, Minn.– After 50 years of operation, another small family business is closing it’s doors.

In Lincoln Park, the Big Bottle Liquor Store’s building has been sold, and they are discounting their remaining inventory in preparation for their official last day, July 24th.

The owner shared his appreciation for the customers over the years saying, “I’m sure there will be a lot of sad people, and a lot of people we haven’t seen in a year will be back to say goodbye but [I] appreciate everything, all the business you’ve given me, hope the best for you,” Randy Mallow said.

There is potential to find a new location for the store in Lincoln Park, but nothing has been decided yet.