Boys and Girls Club of the Northland Celebrates 50 Years

Organizers say what better way to celebrate 50 years in the Northland than by offering job resources and opportunities to the community they've been a part of all that time.

DULUTH, Minn.- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland, and it’s kicking off Boys and Girls Club Week with a career fair that was open to the public Tuesday.

Free food, activities for kids, and different career opportunities like the 49ers Union and the Association of General Contractors came by the Lincoln Park Branch of the club on West Fourth Street.

“We’re really excited because we really haven’t been able to do something like this in two years. So it’s really fun to get to open up to the community,” said Ted Hoffman, Lincoln Park Branch Director.

“The club is here for the community and to feel a part of that community so we wanted people coming back around that we have known or have been a part of for a while and just reconnect them with opportunities,” he said.

National Boys and Girls Club Week activities continue all this week throughout Duluth ending with a cookout on Friday.