Duluth Police Investigating Armed Robbery at London Road Smoke Shop

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are actively investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place at a London Road smoke shop Tuesday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to a hold-up alarm at Sadi’s Smoke Shop located on the 1600 block of London Road around 11:37 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene the suspect had already fled north of the business on foot.

Duluth police say the suspect reportedly was armed with a handgun during the robbery and took an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.