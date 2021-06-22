Fireworks Stands and Fireworks Safety in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn.- Fireworks stands around the Northland are opening up with limited products to pick from this year, but the potential danger of using fireworks incorrectly remains.

The Independence Day weekend is around the corner and people are getting a head start on their 4th of July festivities.

Fire department officials know safety is important while using sparklers and firecrackers in your neighborhoods.“We want them to do it safely,” said Deputy Fire Marshall Bill Chopskie. “Use the legal fireworks wherever possible. Actually, it’s just doing it safely, don’t be under the influence of alcohol when you’re using them–be safe–maybe set up a perimeter.”

TNT fireworks stand in the Cub Foods parking lot off of Central Entrance in Duluth opened early this year, expecting large crowds.

Last year they sold out and this year they have a more limited product selection due to a national fireworks shortage.

“People are coming in early and trying to get their fireworks and they know there is a limited quantity and are taking advantage of that,” said owner Jodi Robertson.

Fireworks are shooting off the shelves quickly, so grab them while you can.

If you won’t be doing fireworks at home this season, Fourth Fest in Duluth’s Bayfront Park is among the options around the area to see a fireworks show.

Fireworks stands are offering a QR code with its products, showing you what type of fireworks you are getting.