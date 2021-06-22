Lead Testing Results Revealed in Press Conference at City Hall

DULUTH, Minn.- In April, more than 100 single-family homes built before 1930 had their water lines tested for lead and today Duluth leaders released those results to the public.

Although results showed higher traces than expected, no commonalities were found in neighborhoods. However, homes on dead-end streets did have higher traces of lead.

“There’s no safe level of lead in drinking water, especially for children,” said Director of Public Works Jim Benning. “So it needs to be an initiative we take seriously and get in front of right away.”

The city of Duluth has been replacing lead pipelines for more than 20 years. There are approximately five thousand public lines needing replacements.

City officials recommend letting your water run for a few minutes prior to using it if there’s lead in your pipes.