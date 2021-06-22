National Onion Ring Day: Pickwick Restaurant & Pub

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s national onion ring day we spoke to Pickwick Restaurant & Pub off of Superior Street on what makes their popular onion rings one of a kind.

The restaurant orders around 500 lbs of onions every week just for onion rings. They hand cut the onions, soak them in buttermilk, apply flour and an egg wash before covering them in their signature blend of crumbs.

“I think every day is national onion ring day here, so you know–when you have someone whose only job is to specifically come in and make onion rings, i think it’s onion ring day every day,” said executive chef Dustin Tomasetti.

Pickwick’s onion rings are a big hit as an appetizer or side dish. Make sure to go find some onion rings to celebrate the national day.