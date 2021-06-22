New Coffee Bar Opens up at Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn.– At the Glensheen Mansion, another addition launched this morning that sells coffee from the Duluth Coffee Company, and doughnuts from Johnson’s Bakery.

These items are being served out of the newly re-decorated carriage house garage space, and Glensheen is excited to see what it adds to the experience.

“We really enjoy working with local businesses, Chester and Clara Congdon also really loved working with craftsmen and women, so any time that we can partner with local Duluth businesses is a win for us, and we love being able to share those experiences with the community,” Jane Pederson, the Marketing Manager said.

The coffee bar is open daily 9:00-11:00 AM, and it is free for members, or those who purchase a tour.

In the afternoon, the site offers drinks and ice cream for their Shark on the Lake program.