Playoff Race Tightens Up for Duluth FC

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth FC soccer team has reached the midway point of the season and they have been in quite the groove recently.

After starting their season 2-2, the Bluegreens have won three straight, conceding just two goals in that time frame. And the playoff race in the North conference has tightened up with the team tied with Med City for second place.

“I’m not going to lie. We all knew how important the games were. We all knew how the standings were at the time and where we needed to get the result. But at the end of the day, we came out with the results we needed. And I think more importantly, the performance and the team camaraderie was there from the start and that’s what we want to try and keep going moving forward,” said forward Eric Watson.

“As long as we keep doing what we need to do, and that’s win games, it’s much more easier to control versus wait on other teams to maybe nick a result here or there. And that’s the way we wanted it to be,” head coach Sean Morgan.

One of the standouts from this season so far has been Sidney Warden, who is tied for the league lead in goals with ten. In fact, the English striker has scored more goals in seven games than anyone on the team did back in 2019.

“As a striker, that’s always my job to try and find the back of the net or at least create chances for the rest of my team to score goals. It’s fun to find ways to score goals. No one’s going to say they don’t enjoy it. It’s just working hard and trying to get in the right positions to find the back of the net,” Warden said.

“He’s magic. Really, really good with the ball at his feet and finds little pockets of space. He’s always off the shoulder of defenders and does really well holding the ball up. He’s been a real asset to us this year and long may it continue,” said Morgan.

The Bluegreens will be back in action this Saturday on the road against Joy St. Louis Park.