Reggae Fest Jamming on in Duluth Next Month

Preps have begun for this year's Reggae World Music Festival in Bayfront Festival Park next month, happening in-person this year.

DULUTH, Minn.- Preps have begun for this year’s Reggae World Music Festival in Bayfront Festival Park next month, happening in-person this year.

Last year Reggae Fest took a pause due to the COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Organizers say plans were underway to hold it differently this year until restrictions were lifted in May.

“We are so happy and relieved that we can have a festival this year, have it without restrictions and still follow CDC and state guidelines, said Janna Dreher, Manager of the Festival. “So we’re very, very happy and feel very blessed that we’re on again.”

Now they say the international music food and culture is set to flow throw Duluth again.

“We have so many different people come from all over the country and some form all over the world to come and experience this and it’s an amazing experience and boy, am I glad that it’s back,” M.C. Dexter Baxter said.

Dreher said they are still looking for some volunteers, she can be contacted via their website.

The Reggae Fest happens July 17th tickets are available online and at the gate.