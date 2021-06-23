Airshow Preparation Comes to a Close

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– The Blue Angels have made it to town and the last of the set-up is going on as preparations for this years air show are almost ready.

Final tents and stands are being prepared to accommodate a crowd around 50,000 people who are eager to come see the Airshow again.

“We’re excited that we’re able to have one this year. We expect record crowds, we expect a huge turnout from across the state of Minnesota, outside of Minnesota,” Jodi Grayson, Kern and Kompany’s Media Director, said.

The most exciting part of the weekend is watching the jets perform, and with a different show and aircrafts this year, the group can’t wait to take off and show Duluth what they’ve got.

“This team loves to come to Duluth, they just love the way they are treated here, they love the things they can see and do when they’re not performing, and that just says a lot about the community of Duluth and the airshow that teams and performers enjoy coming here,” Grayson said.

The Airshow will go on this Saturday and Sunday general admission tickets are still available online and at Menards.

Volunteers are also still needed, click here to find out more on how to sign up.