Animal Allies Humane Society Kicked Off Their Summer Camp Series

DULUTH, Minn.- As the summer arrives in the Northland, numerous camps are popping up over at Animal Allies in Duluth.

There are eight summer camps running throughout the summer. Kiddos camp, training and career, art, and girl power camp are among the themes they offer.

“The best part is probably hanging out with the animals, they absolutely love getting the kitten time–taking the dogs for a walk,” said humane education teacher Nicole Facciotto. “But with everything with COVID, I think they’re just really excited interacting with kids their own age.”

This week they have their “Helping Animals in the Community” camp where they learn how to interact with the animals. Animal allies is also hosting a microchipping clinic, and are allowing the kids to help.

“We hope that their biggest takeaway would just be you know, having compassion with not only the animals but each other and continue to spread education throughout the community,” said Facciotto.

Although the camp was open last year, they are glad to be back at full capacity this summer. If your kids love cats and dogs, visit their website to learn how to register for a camp.