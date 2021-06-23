Duluth Parks and Recreation Brings Back Their Senior Programs

DULUTH, Minn.- As COVID restrictions continue to loosen up many Senior Programs around the Northland are back.

The Duluth Parks and Recreation Center is one of the places now staying busy.

Duluth Parks and Recreation kicked off their Senior Programming with a summer celebration at Morgan Park Community Center.

Seniors in the community reunited for snacks, drinks, and conversation. They are back after a year-long break caused by the pandemic.

“I’ve been hearing, now that I’m finally meeting with people in person–that’s a huge part of it, seniors seeing their friends in the community,” said recreation specialist Abby Proulx.

Senior Programs here help the 55 and up community get out of the house to see friends. Offering card games, yard activities, crafts, and lunch. Most programs are free other than dance classes and hiking activities.

“It’s wonderful, we have games on every table–we’re so busy talking–trying to catch up,” said participant Alice Sommer.

There are 25 activities planned through July. Duluth parks and recreation continues to follow CDC guidelines as more options are added for seniors to enjoy.

The Senior Program has an assortment of activities planned for the summer.